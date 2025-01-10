WATCH: Rep. Brian Mast – ‘Israel is the tip of the spear’ in fighting terrorism

Rep. Brian Mast, speaking about the sham arrest warrants issued by the ICC against Netanyahu and Gallant, praised Israel for its leadership in the fight against terrorism.

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, @BrianMast: “Israel is the tip of the spear in bringing the fight to an enemy that currently holds and has killed our fellow Americans.” pic.twitter.com/mrmpX2LEJ3 — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) January 9, 2025