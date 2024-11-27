WATCH: Residents return to complete destruction in southern Lebanon

Just like in Gaza, Hezbollah exploits civilians’ homes to store launchers, fire rockets, and use them as command centers, later claiming the IDF is targeting civilians when, in fact, they are legitimate military targets.

The devastation discovered by the displaced who return to Bint Jabil in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/WFdZRKRbn7 — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 27, 2024