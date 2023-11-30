WATCH: Riots at annual Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting November 30, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-riots-at-annual-rockefeller-christmas-tree-lighting/ Email Print Pro-Palestinian and Hamas supporters attacked and injured several police officers and vandalized businesses in New York City Wednesday night, aiming to disrupt the Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Event. Crowds of Pro-Palestinian and Hamas Supporters have Attacked Police and Businesses in New York City tonight in an attempt to Disrupt and Destroy the Annual-Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Event in Manhattan; several Police Officers have reportedly been Injured with Riot and… pic.twitter.com/egJwBAPeqX — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) November 30, 2023 NYPDPro-Palestinian demonstrationriotsRockefeller