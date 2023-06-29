WATCH: Same hate, same message – Do neo-Nazis and Palestinian groups coordinate? June 29, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-same-hate-same-message-do-neo-nazis-and-palestinian-groups-coordinate/ Email Print The shocking messages coming out of these protests are the same – the “enemy” is the Jew. Same hate, same message. WATCH this VIDEO about the vitriolic language about Jews used by both @WOLPalestine and neo-Nazis. Do they coordinate?? pic.twitter.com/VGpli2CCT9 — Canary Mission (@canarymission) June 28, 2023 anti-ZionismAnti-ZionistsAntisemitismNeo-NazisWithin Our Lifetime