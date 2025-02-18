WATCH: Sen. Graham says he prefers military action when dealing with Iran

Speaking to the media, Senator Lindsey Graham expressed his views on Iran and its nuclear program, stating that he favors military strikes over diplomacy to curb its nuclear ambitions.

SEN. GRAHAM WANTS WAR WITH IRAN: “I PREFER THAT PATH”

Sen. Lindsey Graham is pushing for military action over diplomacy, calling for military strikes by Israel against Iran’s nuclear program.

His alternative? A rushed, time-limited negotiation—just an excuse to justify war… https://t.co/wu4TvCJg3w pic.twitter.com/q2gJw6dB7E

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) February 17, 2025