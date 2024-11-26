WATCH: Sen. Tom Cotton calls keffiyehs a ‘terrorist symbol’

Sen. Tom Cotton responded to Code Pink members wearing keffiyehs, who accused Israel of blocking aid to Gaza and violating U.S. law, by saying they should be ashamed of wearing the keffiyeh and its a symbol for terrorism.

Senator Tom Cotton: The keffiyeh is a symbol of terrorism. pic.twitter.com/lb5xodC83F — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) November 24, 2024