WATCH: Soleimani well-wishers gather in London with bouquets to praise terrorist mastermind

People gathered to mourn Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Qasem Soleimani outside the Islamic Centre for England. British journalist Katie Hopkins, who tweeted the video, asks “How is this allowed on the streets of Britain?”

The true face of Islam in the U.K.

Gathered outside the Islamic Centre for England, praising #Soleimani , wishing all gathered could achieve the same fate against ‘their shared enemy’

How is this allowed on the streets of Britain? pic.twitter.com/adaKCjIeWA

— Katie Hopkins (@KTHopkins) January 5, 2020