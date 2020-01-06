Search

WATCH: Soleimani well-wishers gather in London with bouquets to praise terrorist mastermind

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-soleimani-well-wishers-gather-in-london-with-bouquets-to-praise-terrorist-mastermind/
Email Print

People gathered to mourn Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Qasem Soleimani outside the Islamic Centre for England. British journalist Katie Hopkins, who tweeted the video, asks “How is this allowed on the streets of Britain?”