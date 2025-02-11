WATCH: Super Bowl performer reveals reasons for Gaza flag stunt – ‘I didn’t have a choice’

One of the performers at the Super Bowl halftime show brandished a combined flag of Sudan and Gaza, running around the stage before being tackled and escorted out by security officers.

Zul-Qarnain Nantambu Who Stormed the Super Bowl with Palestinian and Sudanese Flags: I Had to Show Allah that My Faith Is Not Weak; I Fear God More than I Fear Man, I Fear Losing the Pleasure of Allah pic.twitter.com/dLTwX7dLpp — MEMRI (@MEMRIReports) February 11, 2025