WATCH: Suspected sabotage at Iranian oil pipeline causes massive explosion

An oil pipeline in the Khuzestan province in southern Iran exploded on Wednesday, causing a minor earthquake in the area.

While initial reports have said that the explosion was the result of old infrastructure, a report by Al Arabiya has indicated that the explosion may have been the result of sabotage.