WATCH: Suspected sabotage at Iranian oil pipeline causes massive explosion

An oil pipeline in the Khuzestan province in southern Iran exploded on Wednesday, causing a minor earthquake in the area.
While initial reports have said that the explosion was the result of old infrastructure, a report by Al Arabiya has indicated that the explosion may have been the result of sabotage.
An oil pipeline in Khuzestan province, southwestern Iran, has exploded, apparently because of pipe wear.
The explosion was so massive that it lead to a minor earthquake, according to Iranian media. pic.twitter.com/w24MkaUvGX
