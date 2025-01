WATCH: Terrorist stabs Israeli outside of Tel Aviv cafe

A Palestinian terrorist named Salah Yahya, 19, from Tulkarm, stabbed an Israeli man outside a Tel Aviv café and was subsequently killed by an armed civilian.

TEL AVIV TERROR ATTCK

A terror attack unfolded in central Tel Aviv, leaving at least one person injured, according to police and medics.

The Palestinian attacker was eliminated and pronounced dead, MDA confirmed. pic.twitter.com/H7XstQIeA2

— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 18, 2025