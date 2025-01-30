Search

WATCH: The moment Gadi Moses and five Thai nationals are released

Along with Agam Berger and Arbel Yehud, 80-year-old Israeli Gadi Moses and five Thai nationals were also released from captivity after intense negotiations.

