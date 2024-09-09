WATCH: The origin of the Palestinian movement September 9, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-the-origin-of-the-palestinian-movement/ Email Print One of the founders of the Palestinian movement, Haj Amin al-Hussein met with Adolf Hitler to fulfill the ‘Final Solution,’ before Israel was even a state. Quick history overview of the Palestinian movement –pic.twitter.com/eRa23f5H1G — Marina Medvin (@MarinaMedvin) September 8, 2024 Ethnic cleansingMufti Hajj Amin Al-HusseiniNazismPalestinians