WATCH: ‘They’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says of Iran

President Trump once again reaffirmed his stance on the Iranian nuclear negotiations, stating that he prefers diplomatic solutions and wants the best for Iran and its people—but ended his remarks with, “They’re not going to have one, you understand that?”

