Search

WATCH: Times Square billboard raises awareness about the 98 hostages held in Gaza

WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-times-square-billboard-raises-awareness-to-the-98-hostages-held-in-gaza/
Email Print

A billboard in New York City’s Times Square displayed pictures of all the hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7, many of whom were brutally murdered in captivity.

>