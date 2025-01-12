WATCH: Times Square billboard raises awareness about the 98 hostages held in Gaza January 12, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-times-square-billboard-raises-awareness-to-the-98-hostages-held-in-gaza/ Email Print A billboard in New York City’s Times Square displayed pictures of all the hostages held in Gaza since Oct. 7, many of whom were brutally murdered in captivity.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/WhatsApp-Video-2025-01-12-at-18.46.39_68e000a7.mp4 billboardhostagesTimes Square