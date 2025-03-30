WATCH: Top PA officials call Oct. 7th ‘legitimate resistance’ March 30, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-top-pa-officials-call-oct-7th-legitimate-resistance/ Email Print A top advisor to Mahmoud Abbas and a Fatah spokesman acknowledged Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack as “legitimate resistance” but argued it became “illegitimate” due to the catastrophic consequences for Gaza, while still blaming Israel for exploiting the event to justify destruction in the Strip. Mahmoud Al-HabbashOct 7thPA