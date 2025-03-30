Search

WATCH: Top PA officials call Oct. 7th ‘legitimate resistance’

A top advisor to Mahmoud Abbas and a Fatah spokesman acknowledged Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack as “legitimate resistance” but argued it became “illegitimate” due to the catastrophic consequences for Gaza, while still blaming Israel for exploiting the event to justify destruction in the Strip.





