WATCH: Trump doesn't rule out halting aid to Egypt and Jordan February 11, 2025

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested he may cut aid to Egypt and Jordan if they decline to take in Palestinian refugees from Gaza.‼️ Trump says yes when asked if he may withhold the US aid to Egypt and Jordan if they reject to accept the Palestinians. pic.twitter.com/mAjY6FS9xs— Hiba Nasr (@HibaNasr) February 10, 2025 Donald TrumpEgyptJordan