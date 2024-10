WATCH: Trump rides around in garbage truck after Biden calls his supporters ‘garbage’

Joe Biden called Trump supporters garbage during a live interview, so in response, Donald Trump picked up a shift on the garbage truck.

President Trump expertly TROLLS Democrats after getting picked up by a Garbage Truck in Green Bay:

"How do you like my garbage truck? This truck is in honor of Kamala and Joe Biden."

