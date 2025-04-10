WATCH: Trump – ‘We’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon’ April 10, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trump-were-not-going-to-let-iran-have-a-nuclear-weapon/ Email Print President Trump warned that if nuclear talks with Iran fail, the U.S. is ready to strike—with Israel “leading the charge”—while urging Tehran to choose diplomacy over destruction.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/WhatsApp-Video-2025-04-10-at-10.41.50_115f21e7.mp4 Donald TrumpIranNuclear weapons