WATCH: Trump – ‘We’re not going to let Iran have a nuclear weapon’

President Trump warned that if nuclear talks with Iran fail, the U.S. is ready to strike—with Israel “leading the charge”—while urging Tehran to choose diplomacy over destruction.

