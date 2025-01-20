WATCH: Trump’s motorcade makes its way toward the Capitol for Inauguration Day

Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and the rest of the incoming administration made their way to the Capitol building for the swearing-in of Donald Trump as president.

TRUMP AND BIDEN TAKE THE SAME CAR TO THE CAPITOL

Just a little over an hour until Trump is sworn into office.pic.twitter.com/DAXkzeEQUb https://t.co/IyAMZt0Lzn

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 20, 2025