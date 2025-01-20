WATCH: Trump’s motorcade makes its way toward the Capitol for Inauguration Day January 20, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-trumps-motorcade-makes-its-way-toward-the-capitol-for-inauguration-day/ Email Print Donald Trump, J.D. Vance, and the rest of the incoming administration made their way to the Capitol building for the swearing-in of Donald Trump as president. TRUMP AND BIDEN TAKE THE SAME CAR TO THE CAPITOLJust a little over an hour until Trump is sworn into office.pic.twitter.com/DAXkzeEQUb https://t.co/IyAMZt0Lzn— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) January 20, 2025 WASHINGTON: AND THEY'RE OFF: The motorcade carrying Donald & Melania Trump, Joe & Jill Biden, JD & Usha Vance, Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff head for the Capitol for the swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/LUUuWk8YYi — KolHaolam (@KolHaolam) January 20, 2025 President Trump’s motorcade has arrived in D.C. pic.twitter.com/xlNQje6H2N— Tiffany Fong (@TiffanyFong_) January 19, 2025 CapitolDonald TrumpInauguration Daypresident