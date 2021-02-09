WATCH: US return to UN Human Rights Council will legitimize anti-Semitic organization, Amb. Oren says February 9, 2021 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-us-return-to-un-human-rights-council-will-legitimize-anti-semitic-organization-amb-oren-says/ Email Print America’s rejoining the UN Human Rights Council “will serve to legitimatize the fundamentally anti-Semitic nature of this organization,” former Israeli Ambassador to the U.S. Michael Oren tells i24News. Biden administratonMichael OrenUN Human Rights Council