WATCH: US State Dept. blames Hamas for deaths of 'journalists' in Gaza March 25, 2025

The U.S. State Department responded to a question about an IDF strike that killed a Hamas terrorist disguised as a journalist, stating that Hamas bears full responsibility for any death and destruction in the Strip.

WATCHThe U.S. State Department blames Hamxs and October 7 for the deaths of over 200 "journalists" in Gaza, including terrorist Hossam Shabat.The State Department said: "We stand by Israel as it defends itself." pic.twitter.com/dh384uicJ8— Open Source Intel (@Osint613) March 24, 2025