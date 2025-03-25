WATCH: US State Dept. blames Hamas for deaths of ‘journalists’ in Gaza

Search

The U.S. State Department responded to a question about an IDF strike that killed a Hamas terrorist disguised as a journalist, stating that Hamas bears full responsibility for any death and destruction in the Strip.

