WATCH: ‘We are NOT alright!’ Shouts NYC Mayor Adams

Mayor of NYC Eric Adams in powerful speech to the Jews of New York: “Israel has a right to defend itself…your fight is our fight…we will NOT be alright until every person responsible for this act is held accountable!”