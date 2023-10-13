WATCH: ‘We are NOT alright!’ Shouts NYC Mayor Adams October 13, 2023 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-we-are-not-alright-shouts-nyc-mayor-adams/ Email Print Mayor of NYC Eric Adams in powerful speech to the Jews of New York: “Israel has a right to defend itself…your fight is our fight…we will NOT be alright until every person responsible for this act is held accountable!” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Agalot IG | Official (@agalotig) AntisemitismEric Adamshamas war