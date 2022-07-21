WATCH: White Supremacist threatens to murder Ben Shapiro

CW: Antisemitism

On Saturday, racist Aidan Duncan (aka "Smiley the Fren") of Colorado posted this video on Instagram showing him at a gun range in Nevada. In it, he speaks to the camera and says: "Alright, Ben Shapiro, you've spun your last dreidel." He then fires three shots. pic.twitter.com/GKJSuyMt0Q

— Nick Martin (@nickmartin) July 18, 2022