WATCH: Why Qatar donates more money to Western universities than anyone else June 21, 2024

Between 2001 and 2021 Qatar has invested 4.7 billion dollars into Western universities to spread terror propaganda and influence students and radicalize them.

Why is Qatar by far the biggest donor to western universities? @visegrad24 explains. And it isn't pretty. pic.twitter.com/VMH1lOg8EU— The Mossad: Satirical, Yet Awesome (@TheMossadIL) June 20, 2024