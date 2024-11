WATCH: Wild footage shows windows of yeshiva building blown out by Hezbollah rocket

The building, located in Bnei Brak, was in the blast zone of a Hezbollah missile that wounded five people, but miraculously no one in the videoed building was hurt.

A great miracle happened tonight in Bnei Brak (near Tel Aviv). Video from a nearby Yeshiva building. pic.twitter.com/r2VIUZJT5t — Raylan Givens (@JewishWarrior13) November 18, 2024