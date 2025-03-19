Search

WATCH: Yarden Bibas visits hostage memorial in Ben Gurion Airport

Yarden Bibas, recently released from Hamas captivity after his entire family was murdered by Hamas terrorists, visited the hostage memorial in Ben Gurion and posed with a Batman flag in honor of his sons, who loved the superhero.

