WATCH: Yarden Bibas visits hostage memorial in Ben Gurion Airport March 19, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-yarden-bibas-visits-hostage-memorial-in-ben-gurion-airport/ Email Print Yarden Bibas, recently released from Hamas captivity after his entire family was murdered by Hamas terrorists, visited the hostage memorial in Ben Gurion and posed with a Batman flag in honor of his sons, who loved the superhero.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/WhatsApp-Video-2025-03-19-at-02.00.27_90ad0ffb.mp4 Ben Gurion AirporthostagesYarden Bibas