‘We love and support you’: NFL legends pay solidarity visit to Israel

The trip was made possible with the support of Athletes for Israel, an organization committed to combating antisemitism and racism while promoting a positive narrative about Israel.

By Rolene Marks, JNS

NFL legends Nick Lowery and Tony Richardson touched down in Israel last week on a solidarity visit. Their itinerary included visits to the Nova Festival memorial, kibbutzim affected by the Hamas massacre on Oct. 7, 2023, and the Druze village of Majdal Shams, where 12 children lost their lives on a soccer pitch to Hezbollah attacks.

Lowery, who played 18 seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets, and Richardson, who played 17 seasons for the Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, and New York Jets, are both ambassadors of Project Max.

Bringing together professional athletes from around the world, Project Max is committed to combating intolerance through sports.

The trip was made possible with the support of Athletes for Israel, an organization committed to combating antisemitism and racism while promoting a positive narrative about Israel.

The two spent time with family members of hostages currently held in Gaza, including Yoni and Amit Levy, the father and brother of Na’ama Levy. They also met with IDF soldiers and Israeli officials, including President Isaac Herzog.

Lowery told the president about his experience meeting with hostage families, saying, “We’re here to say we love and support you—no matter what.”

Richardson emphasized the importance of being a voice for those who do not have one. During a meeting with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana the delegation discussed the importance of Israeli resilience and of the visitors’ steadfast support for Israel.

Eric Rubin, a member of the Athletes for Israel advisory board and the CEO of Project Max, told JNS about the importance of the visit to Majdal Shams.

“During former NBA Champion Josh Powell’s visit to Israel, we met some of the survivors of the Majdal Shams attack in Ichilov hospital. During that visit, we heard the horror stories, but also saw the resilience of the children and their families. I committed to them that I would do what I could to make sure the world didn’t forget what happened to the 12 angels and all the survivors,” he said.

Bringing Lowery and Richardson to Majdal Shams was Rubin’s way to keep that promise.

“But at the same time, it was extremely important to meet with the families, hear the dreams and aspirations of these children who were brutally murdered, and do what we could to try and bring some hope, positivity, love, support and smiles to our beautiful Druze cousins,” Rubin added.

Lowery and Robinson also toured the holy sites of Jerusalem, including the Western Wall and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

“Nick and Tony both told me this was the most meaningful trip of their lives,” Rubin said. “They feel a strong bond to the people of Israel. They are amazed by the bravery, the number of heroes, and very importantly, Israeli resilience. They cannot believe how determined Israelis are to wake up each day and not let anything get us down or break our spirit. They now know why we can’t be defeated.”