‘We’re pushing back on the bad forces,’ Bennett tells Cypriot leader in Jerusalem

Cyprus is among the “positive forces” working together to secure the eastern Mediterranean, says Israel’s premier.

By JNS.org and World Israel News Staff

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades in Jerusalem on Tuesday, in the framework of the Israel-Greece-Cyprus trilateral summit.

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar also attended the meeting, according to a statement from Bennett’s office.

“In a time when destructive forces are trying to become more destructive, it’s all the more important that we, the positive forces, work together in securing the prosperity, defense, economy of the eastern Mediterranean,” Bennett told the Cypriot leader.

“The relationship between our two nations goes beyond common interests. We share common values, and sometimes common problems,” he added.

“We also recognize the threats in our complex region that are causes of joint concern: the concern for our climate, concern for the health and livelihoods of our people and the concern of our security in the face of terror,” Bennett added.

“We’re pushing back on the bad forces of this region, day and night. We won’t stop for one second. This happens almost daily. In the face of destructive forces, we will continue to act, we will be persistent, and we will not tire.

“At the same time, we’re strengthening our relationships with our friends, on all levels,” he said.

Following the meeting, Israeli Innovation, Science and Technology Minister Orit Farkash-Hacohen and Cypriot Deputy Minister of Research, Innovation and Digital Policy Kyriakos Kokkinos signed a cooperation agreement regarding scientific research and technology, with Bennett and Anastasiades in attendance.

“The agreement strengthens scientific and technological cooperation between Israel and Cyprus and provides a new framework for advancing ideas and research between the two governments,” according to the statement.