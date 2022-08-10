Woman delivers baby in southern Israel with missiles raining down

MDA dispatch helps deliver baby over the phone as city is surrounded by explosions and sirens.

By World Israel News Staff

On Sunday, at the height of Operation Breaking Dawn, Maayan Greenberg, 32, went into labor in the southern coastal city of Ashkelon.

In the midst of explosions and sirens, she called the emergency number and was connected to Magen David Adom (MDA) EMT Yarin Hayat. While an ambulance was dispatched, it was clear the birth was imminent.

Yarin guided Maayan through the birth over the telephone. The ambulance arrived shortly after and evacuated mother and baby to Barzilai University Medical Center.

The next day, Yarin came to the hospital to meet Maayan and her baby boy.

At the same time, due to the war with Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, MDA and United Hatzalah teams as well were on high alert, treating patients who were injured by shrapnel, hurt while running to secure shelter or suffering from severe stress and trauma.

“I was very excited to meet Maayan and the baby,” Yarin said. “Amid the tension and worry that accompanied the last few days, receiving a call about a birth brought comfort and joy…

“Moments like these give us the fuel to continue doing everything to save lives.”

“I am so grateful ,” Maayan said. “I don’t know what I would have done without Yarin on the other side of the line.”