‘Wrong side of history’: Israel condemns Iraq’s deadly legislation

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Israel condemned the decision by the Iraqi parliament to pass legislation that criminalizes normalization with Israel and that imposes the death penalty on one who has contact with Israel.

“This is a law that puts Iraq and the Iraqi people on the wrong side of history and disconnected from reality,” the Foreign Ministry stated on Friday.

“The changes in the Middle East and the peace and normalization agreements between Israel and Arab states, which are bringing stability and prosperity to the peoples of the region, are the future of the Middle East,” the Foreign Ministry declared.

“Leaders who choose a path of hate and incitement hurt their own people first of all. We call on the Iraqi people not to support this extremist position,” the statement added.

The State Department stated Thursday that the U.S. is “deeply disturbed” by the Iraqi Parliament’s passage of the legislation and noted that “in addition to jeopardizing freedom of expression and promoting an environment of antisemitism, this legislation stands in stark contrast to the progress Iraq’s neighbors have made by building bridges and normalizing relations with Israel, creating new opportunities for people throughout the region.”

The U.S. will “continue to be a strong and unwavering partner in supporting Israel, including as it expands ties with its neighbors in the pursuit of greater peace and prosperity for all,” the State Department stated.

Iraq has officially been at war with Israel since 1948.

The United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain shortly after it, announced in August 2020 the normalization of relations with Israel.

Sudan was next to announce the normalization of relations with Israel in October, Israel’s third peace treaty in two months.

Morocco was the fourth country to join the Abraham Accords with Israel. The two countries announced the normalization of relations in December 2020.

The Abraham Accords, the first pact between an Arab country and Israel in 25 years, is expected to lead to similar agreements with other Arab countries, possibly Oman or Saudi Arabia.