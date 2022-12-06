‘ZIONIST B*TCH’: Man indicted for threatening Jewish children gives finger to judge

The arrest came two days after video went viral showing police questioning and releasing him and an officer giving him a friendly fist bump.

By World Israel News Staff

Hassan Chokr, who was arrested Sunday after video emerged of him threatening Jewish families outside a Reform temple in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, two days earlier, continued his verbal abuse and gave the finger to the Jewish judge who put him under house arrest.

Chokr, a resident of Dearborn, Michigan, reportedly shouted profanity and racist threats while parents were dropping off their children at a daycare center.

What concerns many in the Jewish community is that the arrest came two days after video went viral showing police questioning and releasing him. An officer reportedly gave him a friendly fist bump and told him he was free to go, adding, “Do us a favor and don’t go back” – even after Choker said he would move on to another synagogue.