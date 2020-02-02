Zuckerberg trumpets return to religion at Utah conference

“You have to believe in things that are bigger than yourself,” Zuckerberg, Jewish, told the audience at a Utah conference.

By World Israel News Staff

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says that he has become more religious over the last few years, reports Business Insider.

The 35-year-old technology executive made his “rare public comments about his Jewish faith” during an on-stage interview on Friday at a conference taking place in Utah, said the business news outlet.

He reportedly attributed his move closer to religion to becoming a father and the “challenges we’ve been through as a company.”

He has two daughters, aged four and two.

“I’ve become more religious,” Zuckerberg told the audience, according to the report, acknowledging that “the last few years have been really humbling for me.”

Speaking of a connection to God, the Facebook CEO said:”I think there’s a comfort in knowing and having confidence that there are things bigger than you…You have to believe in things that are bigger than yourself.”

“Zuckerberg subsequently jokingly clarified that ‘I did not mean to say that God is a mentor,'” writes Business Insider.

The news outlet notes that in 2016, the CEO posted on Facebook that after a period of questioning in his life, he no longer considered himself an atheist.

“I was raised Jewish and then I went through a period where I questioned things, but now I believe religion is very important,” he wrote.

In a 2015 post, he wrote that his wife Priscilla Chan is Buddhist.