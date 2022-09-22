2 shooting attacks in Samaria; no injuries

There have been almost 10 shooting attacks in Samaria in the past week.

By Aryeh Savir, TPS

Arab terrorists carried out two shooting attacks in the Samaria area on Wednesday night, causing no injuries or damage.

In the community of Bracha, terrorists fired at a guard post. Dozens of casings were found at the site. Terrorists also shot at an IDF post in the vicinity of the city of Shechem (Nablus).

There have been almost 10 shooting attacks in Samaria in the past week. The IDF has recently registered an uptick in the number of shooting attacks in Judea and Samaria since the beginning of the year. About 65 such attacks have occurred since the beginning of 2022, compared to about 50 shooting attacks in all of 2021, 48 in 2020, and 61 in 2019.

In related news, Israel’s combined security forces continued their counterterrorism operations throughout Judea and Samaria on Wednesday night, including in the villages of Beit Awa, Idna, and Jifna, the Jilazun refugee camp and the city of Qalqilya.

In the Aqbat Jaber refugee camp in the Jordan Valley, the forces arrested three wanted persons.

During the forces’ activity to arrest a wanted man in the village of Beit Umar, in the Gush Etzion area, terrorists threw rocks and Molotov cocktails at the forces and shot at them fireworks. The soldiers responded with measures to disperse demonstrations.

In total, the forces arrested nine wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities. They were transferred for further investigation by the security forces.

There were no Israeli casualties in any of the incidents.

The IDF and Israel’s security forces have arrested over 1,500 terror suspects and have prevented hundreds of terror attacks in the five months since the commencement of Operation Wave Breaker, Israel’s counterterrorism operation launched in May following several deadly terror attacks that the country experienced in recent months, leaving 19 Israelis dead.

Israel’s security establishment held earlier this month an assessment regarding the security preparations for the upcoming High Holidays. In the discussion, Prime Minister Yair Lapid was presented with about 70 concrete warnings of plans by terror organizations to carry out terrorist attacks in Israel during the holidays.

The security system has registered a record number of alerts for attempted attacks in recent months, which are only increasing ahead of the Tishrei holidays.