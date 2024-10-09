6 wounded in Arab-Israeli terrorist rampage in coastal city

Israeli security forces at the scene of a terrorist stabbing attack in Hadera, October 9, 2024. (Tal Gal/Flash90)

Armed civilians help stop terrorist stabbing attack and capture terrorist in Hadera.

By World Israel News Staff

At least six people were wounded, including two in critical condition, Wednesday morning, when an Israeli Arab terrorist brandishing an axe and a knife stabbed passersby at four different locations in the coastal city of Hadera.

The attack took place just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday when the terrorist wounded three people on Hagitit Street in Hadera, before attacking other passersby at several other locations on Yitzhak Ben Tzvi Street.

Three armed civilians and a police officer confronted the terrorist, who attempted to flee the scene on a scooter.

After shots were fired at the terrorist wounding him, the police officer, with the help of the armed civilians, managed to tackle and subdue the terrorist.

Security personnel were deployed to the area and are conducting searches for any possible accomplices.

Emergency first responders from Magen David Adom (MDA) and United Hatzalah were dispatched to the scene to treat the wounded and evacuate them to Hillel Yaffe Medical Center in Hadera.

According to MDA, two of the victims, men in their 30s and 50s, are in critical condition, while three others, roughly 55, 60, and 70 respectively, were seriously wounded. The sixth victim is listed in moderate condition.

“We arrived at the scene where there was a seriously injured person with stab wounds in multiple areas of his body and suffered from multisystem trauma,” said MDA first responder Shaked Hajaj.

“He was semi-conscious; we provided lifesaving medical treatment and evacuated him to the hospital. After that, we returned to the scene to continue treating other injured individuals.”

The wounded terrorist has been taken into custody and identified as Ahmad Jabareen, 36, an Israeli citizen and resident of the Arab city of Umm al-Fahm.

Hadera Mayor Nir Ben Haim said Wednesday afternoon that Jabareen had used his scooter to move from one area to the next during his rampage.