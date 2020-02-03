Abbas belittles Kushner: ‘That boy’

Abbas turned to personal attacks, targeting the president’s son-in-law.

By World Israel News Staff

Mahmoud Abbas continues his assault on the Trump administration’s peace plan, most recently by belittling the plan’s architect, Jared Kushner. The Palestinian Authority (PA) president called Kushner “that boy” in a Monday morning meeting.

Abbas made the remarks after Kushner’s interview with Egyptian TV on Sunday. Kushner, a senior Trump adviser and the president’s son-in-law, led the team that developed what has been dubbed the ‘deal of the century.’

Kushner said that the plan “seeks to curb the expansion of the settlements, to allow the feasibility of a Palestinian state.”

He also said, “If the Palestinians don’t like where the line is drawn, they should come and tell us where they want to draw it.”

However, his words did not appear to appease the PA president. Abbas also referred to Kushner as “the husband of the daughter [Ivanka Trump].”

Abbas said of the deal: “The Swiss cheese given to us has shocked us. It is unacceptable and no one can accept it… We will go to the International Security Council, and the Arabs agreed to stand side by side against the ‘deal of the century.'”

Abbas also rejected the idea of an exchange of territories, in which Israel and the PA would swap lands. In one example, the PA would absorb Israeli areas with large Arab populations bordering the PA known as the triangle.

“We will not annex the triangle, and we will never accept annexation of territories from the State of Israel to Palestine,” Abbas said.

On Saturday, during an emergency meeting of the Arab League called together to create a united front against the peace plan, Abbas denounced the U.S. peace effort.

“I reject the plan outright,” Abbas said. “I will not go down in history as the one who sold Jerusalem.”

Abbas’ attacks began less than two hours after the plan was announced last Tuesday. “We say a thousand times: No, no and no to the ‘Deal of the Century,’” Abbas said at the time.