Al Jazeera journalist says those who oppose Hamas should be treated as ‘traitors’

Palestinians take part in an anti-Hamas protest, calling to end the war with Israel, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, March 26, 2025. (Photo by Flash90)

Saeed Ziad wrote that these individuals should be dealt with under Palestinian revolutionary law, referring to the 2007 Hamas massacre of Palestinian Authority personnel that led to it taking over Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Al Jazeera journalist and political analyst Saeed Ziad has written that all who oppose Hamas should be treated as traitors.

Ziad posted on X, “Anyone who opposes or protests [against Hamas] should be treated not as a political rival but as a traitor.”

He added that these people should be dealt with under Palestinian revolutionary law, referring to Hamas’s mass slaughter in 2007 of Palestinian Authority (PA) personnel. This event allowed the terror group to seize control of the Gaza Strip.

Ziad said he was against the “chaos and incitement to civil war taking place in the Gaza Strip,” presumably blaming the protesters rather than Hamas for the disorder in the region.

The journalist’s sentiments echoed remarks by Hamas leaders who painted demonstrations in Gaza as a betrayal of the Palestinian cause.

He said those who opposed Hamas, “along with the unprecedented societal division surrounding the effectiveness of armed resistance, are laying the foundations for a period that bears a striking resemblance to 2007, a year of chaos that ended in a swift military resolution within days.”

Ziad justified Hamas maintaining a stronghold on Gaza because of its past dominance and “a huge power gap in favor of the resistance [i.e., Hamas].”

The journalist denied that the dispute was a political agreement, but instead related to the “weapon of resistance,” denoting Hamas’s military rule of Gaza.

“This grants the resistance greater societal legitimacy for decisive action, which imposes on the resistance the duty to deal with every instigator and participant based on treason, not political disagreement, under the Palestinian revolutionary law,” Ziad continued.

He also identified Fatah, which dominates in the PA, as the “central nucleus of the incitement.” Although he claimed Hamas had given Fatah members freedom to express themselves in the past, the protests would lead Hamas to “uproot” Fatah from the Gaza Strip.

Ziad warned that Hamas would soon lose its patience with protesters and Fatah and would make “swift and decisive decisions.”