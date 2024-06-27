Anti-Israel group vandalizes and ransacks Jewish-connected companies in the UK

Palestine Action vandalized Barclays in the UK for alleged ties to Israel (Instagram)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An anti-Israel group, Palestine Action, has vandalized multiple companies connected with Israel in the UK.

Palestinian Action is a group with branches in the US, and Europe and is focused on vandalizing businesses with alleged ties to Israel.

The most recent incident occurred Thursday when a Buckinghamshire branch of Israeli defense company Elbit Systems was ransacked.

Palestinian Action members took videos of themselves throwing Elbit Systems’ products out the window and onto the ground outside the building.

They boasted on social media that “From inside, arms components are dismantled, and shipments destined for Elbit are completely shattered.”

Following their raid on a Kent-based Elbit building that cost £1 million, the group discovered lists of the company’s suppliers. It threatened severe vandalism and damage to their locations if they didn’t cut ties with Elbit.

Palestinian Action has been laser-focused on targeting Elbit, Israel’s largest defense and security company, since 2020; Elbit has logged 170 Palestine Action attacks against 37 companies from July 2020 until November 2023.

However, Elbit is only one company in a long list of businesses Palestine Action is targeting, some of which have no or only tenuous ties to Israel.

The group has vandalized branches of JP Morgan and Barclays Bank.

In an attack on the Edinburgh branch of JP Morgan, the Scottish police said, “The building was found to have sustained significant damage.”

The vandals also spray-painted “Evict JP Morgan” at the investment bank’s branch in Manchester’s St. Peter’s Square.

They targeted banks they claimed held shares in Elbit Systems.

According to Barclays’ website, it doesn’t directly hold shares in Elbit systems, but since investors in the Israeli defense company may use Barclays’ services, it handles Elbit investors’ money.

A Barclay’s spokesman told The Jerusalem Post, “We provide vital financial services to US, UK, and European public companies that supply defense products to NATO and its allies. Barclays does not directly invest in these companies.”

He added, “The defense sector is fundamental to our national security, and decisions on implementing arms embargos against other nations are the job of respective elected governments. While we support the right to protest, it is unacceptable to intimidate our people or cause criminal damage.”