Anti-Israel radicals vandalize Trump’s golf course in Scotland

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An anti-Israel group claimed responsibility for vandalizing U.S. President Donald Trump’s golf course in Scotland.

Palestine Action, a group that carries out acts of vandalism to protest Israel, posted a photo on X showing the message “GAZA IS NOT 4 SALE” spray-painted on the golf course, along with damage to the grass and holes that had been dug.

The group wrote, “Whilst Trump attempts to treat Gaza as his property, he should know his own property is within reach.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4:40 AM on Saturday, March 8, 2025, we received a report of damage to the golf course and premises on Maidens Road Turnberry.”

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting reference 0636 of March 8, 2025.”

President Trump has yet to comment on the incident.

Following Trump’s proposal to relocate civilians while the U.S. works to rebuild Gaza, Hamas called for “solidarity marches.”

The terrorist group issued a statement on Wednesday, urging “the masses of our people, our Arab and Islamic nation, and the free people of the world” to join large solidarity marches to denounce “the plans to displace our Palestinian people from their land.”

During a press conference at the White House on February 4, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, former President Trump stated that the United States would “take over” Gaza.

Initially, Trump had said Palestinians could return to Gaza, but on February 10, he reversed his position in an interview with Fox News’ Bret Baier. Trump clarified that Palestinians who leave Gaza under his plan would not be allowed to return, claiming they would be relocated to areas with “much better housing.”

Trump also suggested that the existing population of Gaza would be moved to a single large site or various locations.

An unverified report from Israel’s Channel 12 suggested that three potential relocation areas being considered are Morocco, Somaliland, and Puntland, a region in northeastern Somalia that declared itself an autonomous state in 1998.

Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed his support for the plan, and a poll indicated that the majority of Israeli Jews also favor it.