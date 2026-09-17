Antisemitic Air Canada crew member fired for antisemitic online rants

Blair Boudreau, an Air Canada in-flight service director who was removed from service over anti-Israel, antisemitic social media posts. (Facebook)

Air Canada in-flight service director Blair Boudreau removed from his position after he compared Zionism to Nazism, pushed antisemitic 9/11 conspiracies, and claimed Jews are committing a “Holocaust” against Palestinians.

By World Israel News Staff

Air Canada has removed a senior cabin crew member from service and launched an investigation after social media posts attributed to him included attacks on Jews, antisemitic conspiracy theories and material described as encouraging violence.

The employee has been identified as Blair Boudreau, an Air Canada in-flight service director, a senior cabin position involving responsibility for onboard service and flight attendants.

The allegations gained wider attention this week after travel website DansDeals and social media accounts circulated screenshots said to have come from his publicly accessible accounts.

Air Canada confirmed that Boudreau had been taken off duty but stopped short of announcing a final disciplinary decision.

“Air Canada denounces hate speech and promotion of violence in all forms. The individual has been removed from service, and a full investigation is underway,” the airline said.

Some reports initially described Boudreau as having been fired, but the airline’s own statement said only that he had been removed from service while the investigation continued. Air Canada did not say whether he remained on payroll or give a timetable for completing the inquiry.

Boudreau’s Facebook account contained dozens of posts concerning Israel and the war in Gaza, according to Canadian reporting.

In one August post he declared: “This is a Holocaust created by Jews against people who refuse to allow them to steal their land.” Another post compared Zionism with Nazism, describing it as “every bit as evil.”

In other posts, Boudreau moved beyond criticism of Israel and invoked longstanding antisemitic themes about Jews as a group. Jewish News reported that posts attributed to him included claims about Jewish control of banks, Hollywood and politics, as well as the assertion that the menorah had “no place in civilized society.”

“I hope that God revisits the Jews… again,” he wrote.

“Nobody is free until Palestinians are free. Tell me how Jews aren’t free? They own the banks. They own Hollywood. They own the Networks. They own governments. They own Congress, the Senate and the Presidency of the United States.”

“Genocide is a crime. Ethnic cleansing is a crime. Stealing indigenous land is a crime. No Jew has ever apologized for anything, so… no surprise.”

DansDeals also highlighted posts alleging Jewish responsibility for the September 11, 2001 attacks and invoking the claim that Jews had historically been expelled from numerous countries.

The account also repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza and used broader language about Jews while discussing the war. One April post accused Jews of repeatedly playing a “victim” role while committing a “Holocaust” against non-Jews.

On International Holocaust Remembrance Day in January 2025, Boudreau said he no longer viewed the day “through the same lens” because of Israel’s conduct during the preceding 15 months.

Boudreau was contacted by the National Post but said he was unable to provide a statement at the time.

The Air Canada Component of the Canadian Union of Public Employees, which represents flight attendants at the carrier, said it was aware of the case. The union said it “is in contact with the member” and would meet its legal representation obligations during the company’s investigation.

The controversy surfaced almost simultaneously with Air Canada’s announcement that it would resume direct flights between Toronto and Tel Aviv earlier than previously planned.

The airline said Tuesday that year-round service between Toronto Pearson International Airport and Ben Gurion Airport will resume on November 30, following what it called a review of security and operational conditions in the Middle East. The route had previously been expected to return in January 2027. Air Canada said it will operate four flights a week using Boeing 787-8 and 787-9 aircraft.

Air Canada had suspended service to Israel in March because of the regional security situation. Its decision to return followed “a detailed assessment of operational, safety, and security considerations in the region,” according to the carrier.

The Boudreau case is not the first time the Canadian flag carrier has removed an employee over inflammatory social media activity concerning Israel.

In 2023, Air Canada grounded Boeing 787 first officer Mostafa Ezzo after social media posts showed him at an anti-Israel demonstration in Montreal. Reports at the time said he appeared in airline uniform while holding a sign referring to Adolf Hitler. Air Canada described the material as “unacceptable” and later confirmed that Ezzo was no longer employed by the airline.