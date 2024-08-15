Antisemitic conspiracy theorist Candace Owens claims Stalin was Jewish, says kabbalists are pedophiles

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Candace Owens, a social influencer whose antisemitic conspiracy theories have become infamous, claimed on her program that Stalin was Jewish and kabbalists are pedophiles.

Speaking on her weekly show with Tristan Tate, who, along with his brother Andrew, has been charged with human trafficking, Candace Owens focused on gender theory, the media, pedophilia, and historical figures.

She began by saying Stalinists were part of a “cabal,” a word derived from “kabbalah” that often has antisemitic connotations and implies a secret conspiracy to take over the world.

Continuing on the subject of Stalin, Owens said, “For a very long time, the media tried to convince us that Stalin and Vladimir Lenin were antisemitic and then I learned Stalin was married a Jew.

She asserted that Stalin was Jewish and said she had a good friend who knew Georgian.

There is no evidence that Stalin was Jewish or that his wife was Jewish, but his daughter Svetlana did marry a Jew, something that became a bone of contention between her and her father.

Stalin’s son Yakov also married a Jewish woman, something that reportedly upset him because he disliked Jews.

In his memoirs, Nikita Khrushchev said Stalin had a “hostile attitude toward the Jewish nation.”

Owens and Tate also claimed that Germans were ethnically cleansed during WWII, something both felt was the fault of the Jews.

Owens said, “So many of the people who executed those crimes [against Germans] were then protected by the state of Israel.”

She then compared Jews who supported Israel “when they’re killing children” is similar to African Americans defending George Floyd and Black Lives Matter.

She said, “You’re not required to defend the stuff that Theodore Herzl and Netanyahu were up to simply because you’re Jewish.”

Owens went on to the subject of Sigmund Freud, the founder of psychoanalysis, who she said was a pedophile because he was Jewish and studied the Kabbalah.

Freud developed “psychoanalysis to tell women that they’re just attracted to their dads. No, they were being raped when they were 7 years old because that’s what you do, uh, when you worship the Kabbala.”

There is no evidence that Freud studied Kabbalah, and his daughter, Anna, couldn’t read Hebrew.

In addition, although Freud had Jewish ancestry, he declared that he was a skeptic regarding religion.