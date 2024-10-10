Arab-Israeli ISIS terrorists plotted massive bombing of Tel Aviv mall

Israeli security forces foil major plot by domestic ISIS cell to bomb Tel Aviv’s iconic Azrieli Mall.

By World Israel News Staff

A major terrorist plot targeting the Azrieli Mall in Tel Aviv was foiled by Israeli police and security forces recently.

The planned bombing was thwarted by a joint operation involving the Israel Police and the Shin Bet internal security agency.

The operation culminated in the arrest of five residents of the Arab-Israeli town of Taybeh who are suspected of establishing a terror cell affiliated with the Islamic State in Syria (ISIS) terror group. Criminal charges are slated to be filed soon in the case.

The plot was uncovered by Shin Bet and police investigators during a covert month-long probe focusing on five Taybeh residents.

The cell was planning a massive car bombing attack on Azrieli Mall as part of ISIS activities.

The leaders of the terror cell were identified as Mahmoud Azam and Ibrahim Sheikh Yusuf, both residents of Taybeh.

The pair were arrested during the early stages of the investigation. It was revealed that the two had intentions to travel abroad to join ISIS combat zones, and had maintained connections with foreign ISIS operatives.

They recruited three additional Taybeh residents—Sajjad Mazarweh, Abdallah Baransi, and Abd Al-Karim Baransi—to support their terrorist activities within Israel.

Following meticulous evidence gathering, the police department’s Gideon counter-terror unit, in collaboration with Taybeh station police officers, apprehended the suspects and seized various materials in their possession.

During interrogations, the suspects admitted that they had studied online footage of car bomb attacks in Syria and discussed the quantity of explosive material required to carry out a major attack on Azrieli Mall.

In response to the investigation’s conclusions, the Shin Bet and Israel Police emphasized the severity of this organized and dangerous local threat aligned with ISIS ideology.

“Thanks to the integrated and professional investigation by the police and Shin Bet, a major disaster was averted, and lives were saved,” stated Central District Commander Yair Hatzroni. “We view any extremist ideological intent to undermine Israeli security with utmost seriousness and will continue to act decisively within our legal authority to preempt any future threats.”

Based on the comprehensive evidential basis, a pretrial detention request has been submitted to the courts, with criminal charges expected to follow against the suspects in the coming days.