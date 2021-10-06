Arabic-language media reports prisoner talks between Hamas and Israel stalled

Protesters demand return of bodies of IDF soldiers Oron Shaul and Hadar Goldin outside the residence of then-PM Benjamin Netanyahu, Aug. 9, 2019. (Flash90/Hadas Parush)

Israel is reportedly refusing Hamas’ demand for the release 1,000 prisoners in exchange for the two Israeli citizens as well as the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed in 2014.

By Benjamin Kerstein, The Algemeiner

Prisoner exchange talks between Israel and the terrorist group Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, have stalled, Arabic-language media reported Wednesday.

According to Al Arabiya, unnamed sources indicated that the talks, brokered by Egypt, have ground to a halt over several issues.

Israel, the Saudi-owned outlet said, is refusing Hamas’ demand for the release 1,000 prisoners in exchange for the two Israeli citizens held by Hamas, as well as the bodies of two IDF soldiers killed in 2014.

In addition, Israel objects to releasing some of the specific prisoners that Hamas has demanded.

Other outstanding issues exist as well, including reconstruction of the Strip and aid to pay Hamas officials’ salaries.

However, Turkish state media said on Tuesday that progress has been made on the issues of reconstruction and stabilizing the ceasefire that has held since an 11-day flare-up in May, the Times of Israel reported.

The report also confirmed that the prisoner exchange talks are stalled.

Hamas leaders visited Egypt on Saturday for extensive talks on obtaining a long-term ceasefire with Israel.