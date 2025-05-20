Argentine president to press for Hamas hostage release during Israel visit

President Javier Milei in October 2023, pictured with an Israeli flag. (Associated Press, Natacha Pisarenko)

Discussions are also expected to include the launch of direct flights between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires.

By Pesach Benson, TPS

Argentine President Javier Milei is scheduled to visit Israel in early June, both governments confirmed Monday, in a trip expected to deepen bilateral ties.

At the center of the visit is the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Buenos Aires and Jerusalem, described by an Argentine embassy official as “reaffirming the values of freedom, democracy and the fight against discrimination and antisemitism.”

The agreement was initiated by Argentine Ambassador to Israel Shimon Axel Wahnish — who also serves as Milei’s personal rabbi.

Milei is also expected to advocate for the release of hostages still held by Hamas in Gaza, including three dual Argentine-Israeli nationals: Eitan Horn and brothers David and Ariel Cunio.

His visit follows a series of high-profile gestures of solidarity with Israel, including a national mourning decree in February for Israeli-Argentine citizens Shiri Bibas and her two young sons, Ariel and Kfir, who were murdered in Hamas captivity.

The trip, Milei’s second to Israel since assuming office in December 2023, will include meetings with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and an address to the Knesset, fulfilling an earlier invitation from Speaker Amir Ohana that had been delayed due to domestic issues.

Discussions are also expected to include the launch of direct flights between Tel Aviv and Buenos Aires.

Milei has rapidly shifted Argentina’s foreign policy to embrace Israel, declaring Hamas a terrorist organization and intensifying efforts to bring justice for the perpetrators of the 1992 and 1994 bombings targeting Jewish sites in Buenos Aires.

His stance has included removing his first foreign minister after the official supported a UN resolution opposed by Israel and the U.S.

Describing himself as an “anarcho-capitalist,” Milei has not only broken with Argentina’s past criticism of Israel but has pledged to move the Argentine embassy to Jerusalem. Though raised Catholic, he has expressed a deep affinity for Judaism.