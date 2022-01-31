Arizona Jewish community center evacuated after two bomb threats

“We’ve all learned the hard way, whether we wanted to or not, that we are not safe. When one Jew is targeted, we all are.”

By World Israel News Staff

The Tucson, Arizona Jewish community center was evacuated on Sunday after being the subject of two bomb threats on Sunday.

Local outlet KOLD News said that the JCC received the first threat over the phone,. No suspicious items were found, and no one was taken into custody.

The surrounding area was reopened and traffic was restored later that evening, according to the report.

However, Arizona Rep. Alma Hernandez said on Twitter that the JCC received a second bomb threat that day.

“Oh, just a casual Sunday in Tucson…where 2 bomb threats have been called into the Tuscon JCC,” she tweeted.

“Nothing to see here, just another day of Jews being targeted. Seriously when will we catch a break?!? Stop terrorizing my community,” Hernandez added.

“I don’t think non Jews put much thought into it,” she said in an ensuing tweet. “We’ve all learned the hard way, whether we wanted to or not, that we are not safe. When one Jew is targeted, we all are.”

Hernandez noted that it wasn’t long ago that Tucson center was one of 10 Jewish community centers thate received a bomb threat across the U.S. on February 27, 2017. At the time, a person claimed that a bomb was going to go off in the parking lot, but after 30 minutes, police announced the location was safe.

“Jews shouldn’t have to pray that law enforcement will give us the clear/save us,” she tweeted.