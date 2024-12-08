Assad reportedly has fled to Moscow after rebels captured Damascus

Syrians against President Bashar al-Assad tear down a poster bearing his image (Screenshot/X)

By World Israel News Staff

Deposed Syrian leader Bashar al-Assad has reportedly fled to Moscow after rebels captured Damascus, CNN reports.

Earlier reports confirmed that Assad was still alive, but he had fled the Syrian capital.

On Sunday evening, Russian state media confirmed that Assad had arrived in Moscow.

“Assad and his family have arrived in Moscow. Russia, for humanitarian reasons, has granted them asylum,” a Kremlin source said, according to TASS.

Initially, the office of the Syrian president denied that Assad had left Damascus and claimed foreign media outlets were “spreading rumors and false news.”

There were conflicting reports Sunday regarding the fate and whereabouts of the deposed Syrian President Bashar Assad, hours after rebel forces seized control of the capital city, Damascus, toppling the Ba’athist regime.

Reuters quoted two Syrian army officers as saying that Assad had fled Damascus by plane just as the rebels overran regime defenses in the capital.

The plane reportedly headed for the coast, towards areas populated primarily by members of the Alawite sect of Shi’ite Islam, where support for Assad is strongest.

At some point, however, radar tracking of the aircraft showed a sudden U-turn west of the city of Homs before suddenly descending rapidly in altitude and disappearing from radar, suggesting the plane may have crashed.

The incident has fueled rumors that Assad may have been killed shortly after being ousted from power.

However, later on Sunday, Russia’s Foreign Ministry released a statement suggesting that Assad was alive and well after having left the country.

The Kremlin also claimed that shortly before his departure, Assad had negotiated the peaceful transfer of power to rebel forces.

“We are following the dramatic events in Syria with extreme concern,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

“As a result of negotiations between Assad and several participants in the armed conflict in the Syrian Arab Republic, he decided to leave the presidential post and left the country, giving instructions to transfer power peacefully.”

“Russia did not participate in these negotiations. At the same time, we appeal to all parties involved with a strong call to renounce violence and resolve all governance issues by political means.”