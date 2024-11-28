Attackers jump on bus, throw rocks and yell ‘F**k Israel’ to Jewish schoolchildren in London

‘I was sitting in front of the bus, and everyone was completely terrified and hiding under our seats. It was really scary. They had big heavy rocks.’

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Teen attackers threw rocks, forcibly entered school buses, and yelled “F**k Israel” to students from JFS (Jewish Free School) in London on Thursday, as reported by the Jewish Chronicle.

Ten teenagers from another school attacked two buses carrying JFS students, and four of them jumped onto one school bus.

When the teenagers jumped onto the bus, they yelled “F**k Israel” before exiting and threw objects, including rocks, at the bus.

One 12-year-old boy told the Jewish Chronicle, “We heard what sounded like screaming from the bus behind us.”

“People in the back of the bus were screaming, “Oh my God, they are throwing trash and rocks,” he continued.

“I was sitting in front of the bus, and everyone was completely terrified and hiding under our seats. It was really scary. They had big heavy rocks. There is a park nearby and they might have got the rocks from there,” he explained.

“They were also swearing at us, saying, ‘F*ck Israel, nobody likes you. F*ck off you b*tches.’ They were filming us like they were enjoying it. There were lots of people in the street and no one tried to stop them. I hope that something like that won’t happen again because it made me scared.”

Another child, Gabi age 11 said, “They came on and they did not look friendly,” she said. “They went upstairs and started swearing and showing the middle finger.”

One parent of a child on the bus said, “Nothing prepares you for this as a parent.”

“It makes me wonder what sort of hate these children are being taught at school,” the parent added.

Community Security Trust (CST) director David Rich said that the bus stop was close to a school that had previously caused problems for JFS students.

“We are supporting JFS and speaking to the other school to see if they can deal with it,” Rich said.