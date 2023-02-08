Ben Gvir blocks gun license for lawyer who urged armed uprising

‘Those who call for the use of weapons [against the government] will not be granted a license for weapons,’ Public Security Minister Ben-Gvir stated.

By World Israel News Staff

Public Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir personally intervened to ensure the denial of a gun license to a prominent lawyer who publicly called for an armed uprising against the current government headed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Attorney David Hodek said at a recent meeting of the Israeli Bar Association that “if someone forces me to live in a dictatorship and I have no choice, I won’t hesitate to use live fire.”

Hodek continued by saying that “people are willing to fight with weapons. Everyone is aghast. They say ‘How can you say such a thing?’ I’m saying it. If I’m forced to go there and they drag me there, that’s what I’ll do.”

He was referring to potential reforms to Israel’s justice system, which critics have framed as a danger to democracy.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin is seeking to change the process regarding how Supreme Court justices are appointed. Currently, judges in Israel’s highest court are selected by a small group of unelected officials who are not accountable to the public and make their decisions via secret ballots, with little transparency into the process.

Hodek recently applied for a firearms license, which was denied due to his recent remarks promoting an armed rebellion against the government.

Hebrew-language media reported that Ben-Gvir instructed his ministry staff that “those who call for the use of weapons [against the government] will not be granted a license for weapons.”

Hodek apologized for his remarks last week, claiming that his statements were “misinterpreted” and that he opposes violence.

He was investigated by the police and released with a caution. It is unclear if Hodek will be prosecuted on charges of incitement.