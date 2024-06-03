Biden deal: “Nearly identical to Hamas’s own proposals”

President Joe Biden addresses a birthday toast for VP Kamala Harris but calls her "the president," Oct. 2022. (Youtube/Screenshot)

This is the proposal that Hamas previously accepted and Israel turned down.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

Biden’s Friday afternoon speech laid out a proposal giving Hamas everything it wanted.

That’s not surprising because rather than being the Israeli proposal, it was actually the Hamas proposal.

And if you doubt that, a White House official said it in a follow-up call over and over again.

“It’s nearly identical to Hamas’s own proposals of only a few weeks ago” and that “what is now in front of everybody is basically the terms by which Hamas was prepared to move forward.”

Again, he repeated, “Hamas has said they’d be prepared to do deal X, and what is now on the table is basically that with some very minor adjustments.”

Here it is in black, white and yellow.

There it is. It’s a Hamas proposal giving it everything it wanted. This is the proposal that Hamas previously accepted and Israel turned down.

It’s the work of the state sponsors of Hamas: Qatar and Egypt. And the allies of Hamas in the Biden administration.