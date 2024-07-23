Biden regime to release new ‘guidance’ on fighting ‘Islamophobia’

People demonstrating against Islamophobia in protest of a march against Sharia in Lower Manhattan, June 10, 2017. (Shutterstock)

It will lead to those who support Israel or criticize the jihad ideology will be liable to be considered an enemy of the state.

By Robert Spencer, Frontpage Magazine

I have an idea. What if they just stopped blowing stuff up?

The world is on fire; war is raging in Ukraine and Gaza, and a global war could break out at any moment. The Southern border is a fictional line on a map.

Americans are being steadily robbed of their savings and prevented from being able to get ahead by the cruelest tax of all, inflation.

The Biden regime, in a series of unprecedented and deeply un-American moves, has weaponized the Justice Department in order to destroy the leader of the political opposition.

But in the midst of all this, the regime also hasn’t lost its focus on the real problem facing the world today: “Islamophobia.”

Jewish Insider reported Friday that according to “Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff,” that is, Kamala Harris’ husband, “the Biden administration plans to soon release new guidance on best practices for combating Islamophobia.”

Why is Emhoff, who is a private citizen, involved in any administration initiative?

Apparently he had to get something to do, and (presumably) taxpayer money to do it with, and what better job for the nation’s first “Second Gentleman” than to combat “hate,” which the Biden regime is dead-set against unless the recipient is Donald Trump and his supporters?

Emhoff, according to Jewish Insider, “revealed the news while kicking off a roundtable on ‘interfaith coalition building’ he convened with a group of religious leaders at the White House, after noting that many of those participating in Thursday’s meeting are ‘part of the interagency group that the president stood up to counter antisemitism and also Islamophobia.’”

It is good that the Bidenites are tackling antisemitism, which was broken out with new virulence and violence all over North America and Europe since Hamas jihadis murdered 1,200 Israelis on Oct. 7, 2023.

But “Islamophobia”? The world has not seen attacks on innocent Muslims on anything like the scale of attacks on Jews since Oct. 7; nor should it.

In fact, actual incidents of “anti-Muslim hate” are so rare that they have to be invented in order to shore up the left’s sagging victimhood narrative.

In a typical incident, the Daily Mail reported on July 11 that “University of Washington student Isha Hussein claimed that her roommate made Islamophobic remarks and threatened to stab her with a knife as she prayed.

The roommate denied the allegations but was temporarily removed from her dorm and later moved out due to the hostility she faced.

However, a campus police report concluded it ‘could not establish probable cause’ after a witness contradicted Hussein’s account.”

This is just the latest in a long, long line of claimed incidents of “Islamophobia” that turned out to be fake.

So why is the Biden regime treating antisemitism and “Islamophobia” as equivalent?

Because that’s one pathway to getting votes in Michigan this November: play up Muslim victimhood, act as if Israel and the Palestinians are equally at fault in the present war, and pretend that Muslims are getting attacked at the same rate Jews are.

Even worse, the term “Islamophobia” is an illegitimate conflation of two distinct phenomena: vigilante attacks against innocent Muslims, which are never justified, and honest analysis of the motivating ideology of jihad terror, which is always necessary.

The objective of this conflation is to silence that analysis by falsely claiming that it leads to or causes those attacks.

And so now we have this initiative, under the guise of an effort to counter those vigilante attacks.

But what it will lead to will be those who support Israel or criticize the jihad ideology will be liable to be considered an enemy of the state.

The Biden regime has never been a friend of the freedom of speech, as we saw with its pressure on the social media giants to silence Covid dissidents.

Despite, or more likely because of, the negative implications for the freedom of speech, the regime is pressing forward full-speed ahead on its plan to fight “Islamophobia.”

Emhoff explains: “The first deliverable, in May of 2023, was the first-ever national strategy to counter antisemitism. We are now getting into year two with additional actions. There will be an Islamophobia plan coming out soon as well, and making sure we are fighting hate wherever it exists.”

This is the most hateful administration in American history, demonizing its principal foe and half the electorate as enemies of the republic. But there’s hate and there’s hate. Opposing jihad violence and Sharia oppression of women, that’s hate. Hating Donald Trump and Israel? Why, that’s love!