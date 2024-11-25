Britain hints it would arrest Netanyahu if he visits UK

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy says UK ‘committed’ to ICC treaty and will adhere to its ‘obligations under international law’ if Israeli prime minister visits.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Britain’s foreign minister hinted Monday that the UK would arrested Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu or former Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant (Likud) if they visited Britain, in keeping with the arrest warrants issued by the International Criminal Court at The Hague.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy (Labour) fielded questions from reporters at the G7 summit in Italy, including queries regarding how Britain would respond to calls by the ICC to arrest Netanyahu or Gallant, should either visit the United Kingdom

Lammy emphasized that Britain is a signatory to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC, adding that should Netanyahu or Gallant visit Britain, “there would be a court process.”

“We are signatories to the Rome Statute; we have always been committed to our obligations under international law and international humanitarian law,” Lammy told reporters at a G7 meeting in Italy.

“Of course, if there were to be such a visit to the UK, there would be a court process, and due process would be followed in relation to those issues.”

Prior to Lammy’s comments, the Keir Starmer government had refused to clearly state whether it would adhere to the ICC ruling.

Last Thursday, following the ICC’s decision to issue the arrest warrants, the prime minister’s office said that it viewed the ICC as “the primary international institution for investigating and prosecuting the most serious crimes of international concern.”

Starmer’s spokesperson backed Israel’s right to defend itself and rejected attempts to draw a moral equivalency between Israel and Hamas or Hezbollah, but did not take a clear stand on enforcement of the ICC arrest warrants.

“This Government has been clear that Israel has a right to defend itself in accordance with international law,” spokesman continued.

“There is no moral equivalence between Israel, a democracy, and Hamas and Lebanese Hezbollah, which are terrorist organizations.”

“We remain focused on pushing for an immediate ceasefire to bring an end to the devastating violence in Gaza which is essential to protect civilians, ensure the release of hostages, and to increase humanitarian aid into Gaza.”